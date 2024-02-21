Pepper Grinder to debut next month

HQ

When you see the Devolver Digital name attached to a game, you usually know that means it's set to be something interesting. The publisher has a very good record of picking out and supporting exciting and promising indie games, and that's precisely what they're looking to do with the upcoming Pepper Grinder.

Coming from sole developer Ahr Ech, this is a fast-paced piratical platformer where the players "stars a treasure hunter named Pepper who uses her drill, Grinder, to swim through the earth like a dolphin swims through water."

Pepper Grinder features a story that sees Pepper washing up on a distant and foreign shore after a storm thrashed and smashed her ship to pieces. If this doesn't seem like bad enough luck, soon after a gang of narwhal-like creatures known as the Narlings, show up and steal Pepper's treasure, leaving her with the task of hunting them down and reclaiming her booty.

This platformer will be coming to both PC and Switch on March 28, 2024, and you can check out the latest trailer for the game below.