Pepper Grinder is coming to PlayStation and Xbox in August, with a physical release in October

Pepper Grinder was one of the most anticipated indies earlier this year when it hit PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, although we weren't convinced when we reviewed it.

However, there was still demand for this platforming adventure in which the protagonist drills holes through which to speed through the levels. And now it has been confirmed that it will be coming to Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 6 August.

In addition, Nintendo Switch players who don't have it and PS5 users will be able to get their hands on a physical edition a couple of months later, on 4 October.

Ready for a good Pepper Grinder hole session? Will you be trying it out on its new platforms?