Peppa Pig's baby sister has been born

The whole situation surrounding the newest member of the Pig family can feel like a bit of a fever dream. Ever since it was confirmed that Peppa Pig would be getting a new baby sister, we've seen all manner of peculiar snippets from the pregnancy, which oftentimes make you forget that this is solely about a cartoon and fictional swine family.

But anyway, the pregnancy reveals are now finished and over as it has now been confirmed that Peppa's baby sister has been born, with the world finally meeting the tiny Evie. This was first revealed in an exclusive from People magazine, but has since spiralled into fresh posts from the Peppa Pig social channels, including a town crier announcing the birth and one that show's Mummy and Daddy Pig outside of the hospital and cradling baby Evie.

Evie will make her proper Peppa Pig debut at the end of this month, when the theatrical Peppa Meets the Baby premieres from May 30.