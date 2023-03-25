Peppa Pig: World Adventures has a weird tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Peppa Pig: World Adventures might not be the place where you'd think to see a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but the developers went ahead and included one anyway.

As spotted by streamer Ray Narvaez Jr. on day five of Peppa Pig's adventures around the world, you stop off in London, and are given a tour of the city by Queen Elizabeth II. If that wasn't strange enough, following a ride around London in a double-decker bus, you splash around in some puddles with the Queen in Trafalgar Square.

There, as the Pig family compliments her majesty on jumping in puddles, we fade to black to see a still image of the late Queen jumping in a mud puddle with Peppa Pig and a tribute underneath.

Check out the clip below for yourself, and see the insanity of this random tribute to the monarch.