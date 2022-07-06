Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and Yakuza graces Game Pass subscribers
Another round of games are now available for Xbox Game Pass.
The beginning of a new month does, as always, mean that a new round of games has been added to the Game Pass subscription. In July, we're getting a return of some of the best Yakuza titles yet, but also more surprising additions like Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, as well as a simulator dedicated to power washing.
As is tradition, there are also more perks and extras added, which you can read more about over at Xbox Wire. What will you download an try out first?
Unfortunately, a round of titles are also being removed from Game Pass in July. If you wish to play any of these,m make sure to do it before July 15. There's also up to 20% discount until then if you want to keep any of them: