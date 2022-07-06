Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and Yakuza graces Game Pass subscribers

HQ

The beginning of a new month does, as always, mean that a new round of games has been added to the Game Pass subscription. In July, we're getting a return of some of the best Yakuza titles yet, but also more surprising additions like Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, as well as a simulator dedicated to power washing.

Here's what you can look forward to, and when:



Last Call BBS (PC) - Out now



Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Out now



Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Out now



Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Out now



DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 7



Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 7



Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 7



Escape Academy (Console and PC) - July 14



My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 14



Overwhelm (PC) - July 14



Paw Patrol The Movie Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 14



PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 14



As is tradition, there are also more perks and extras added, which you can read more about over at Xbox Wire. What will you download an try out first?

Unfortunately, a round of titles are also being removed from Game Pass in July. If you wish to play any of these,m make sure to do it before July 15. There's also up to 20% discount until then if you want to keep any of them: