Peppa Pig copycat Wolfoo to be removed from all platforms following copyright battle

Wolfoo, a Vietnamese cartoon depicting the lives of a young wolf and his family, is set to have all of its content removed from all platforms over a copyright battle with Peppa Pig. This comes after Wolfoo's creator, SConnect, was found to have used audio from Peppa Pig in its videos.

Wolfoo has garnered hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and other platforms, with more than 13 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. Hasbro, the owner of Peppa Pig, sued SConnect for copyright infringement following the discovery of short audio clips from Peppa Pig being used in Wolfoo episodes. Peppa saying words like "hooray" had been used by Wolfoo's cartoon.

Hasbro originally took legal action against SConnect back in 2022, via BBC News. This week, a judge at a High Court in London ruled in favour of Hasbro, saying that the audio clips were indeed from Peppa Pig. "That copying was extensive, seemingly endemic at least so far as the English language Wolfoo videos are concerned," the judge ruled.

SConnect said that all the infringing videos have been removed, but the judge said that a lot of the infringing videos had simply moved to another channel. Also, SConnect's claim that all new sounds were produced in-house can be disproved.