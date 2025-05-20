Pepe Reina announces his retirement from professional football

HQ

Pepe Reina, one of the most legendary goalkeepers for the Spanish national team, is retiring, although he is not particularly well known for his saves, at least with La Roja. Everyone in Spain knows him for his contribution to the group, being a key factor in maintaining a good atmosphere in the dressing room, without ever being the first choice in goal. Now, the World Cup winner and double European champion with Spain, announces his retirement from football at the age of 42 after 26 seasons as a professional.

In an interview with Movistar+ he announced he was putting an end to his career. "It's the end of a very beautiful career, a very full life, I feel very fortunate for what I've lived through, it's been many years... I didn't expect it, but I think the time has come and I want to end it here". Although the good news is that Reina will continue to be linked to football with Villarreal, who have offered him the chance to coach their youth team next season.

The goalkeeper was currently playing for Como 1907, recently promoted to Serie A and coached by his compatriot Cesc Fábregas, managing to remain in top flight with a strong position, tenth in Serie A, after being promoted last year. "I had more to offer and this year has been the one that has made me realise that I am now empty, in the sense that I can no longer offer more to football from this position," added Reina.

He made his FC Barcelona debut in 2000 and leaves with an enviable record for many, having won nine titles, including the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships in 2008 and 2012, as well as titles with his clubs such as a Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, an Italian Cup with Napoli and an FA Cup with Liverpool. However, his unfinished business was the Champions League, losing the final in 2007 to Milan.

In addition to being a great goalkeeper in important European teams, he will be remembered for his charisma and key role in Spain's successes.