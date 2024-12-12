Pep Guardiola won't coach another team after he leaves Manchester City

HQ

Pep Guardiola's nightmare with Manchester City doesn't end. His position in Premier League has been slighlty corrected after one victory and one defeat, dignifying its fourth place after giving up on the domestic league one month ago.

But in Champions League the Citizens are in serious danger of being eliminated: after loosing in Turin 2-0 to Juventus, they are 22nd, and if PSG wins their January 21 match, they might not make it into the knockout phase.

Despite the crisis, Manchester City showed trust in the Catalan coach and extended his contract for at least one more season, and likely until 2026.

And after that? This week (before the defeat against Juventus) Guardiola conceded an interview with Spanish podcast Desmontadito, with chef Dani García, and he confirmed he doesn't intend to coach another club after he leaves City. "I wouldn't have the energy", he said.

"The idea of ​​starting somewhere else, the whole training process and all that... No, no, no! Maybe in a national team, but that's different. I should stop. I want to stop and go play golf, but I can't. I think stopping would be good for me", he said.

He also added that he isn't talking long term, but "leaving Manchester City, moving to another country and doing the same that I do now" is the one thing that he rules out.

Guardiola is 53, and will be 55 when his contract with Manchester City will likely expire in June 2026. He doesn't categorically deny he won't coach any other club ever, but after eight years at Manchester City (since 2016), the idea of starting a new project is daunting.