Pep Guardiola explains his "hectic" interaction with goalkeeper Ortega after conceding two goals in ten minutes

Manchester City doesn't overcome the streak of bad results... and bad luck. After two consecutive victories on Premier League, and even a 8-0 thrasing to third division team Salford in the FA Cup, Guardiola found himself with the sad reality of this season: from 2-0 in the 80th minute against Brenftford, to 2-2 in the 92nd.

Phil Foden scored twice, but Brentford, tenth in Premier League, reacted with two goals by Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard. Stefan Ortega, who earned being the headline goalkeeper in Manchester City from Ederson, suffered two blows. However, Guardiola has nothing but good things to say about him... despite a viral video of the catalan coach getting too emotional.

Optus Sport posted a video of Guardiola talking very effusively to Ortega, hugging him, shaking him and yelling. They understood that Guardiola was lashing out at him, while in reality, Guardiola was trying to cheer him up, feeling guilty after conceding two goals.

That's what he said, at least, in the press conference after the match, when asked what did he discussed with the players, Ortega and also Gyardiol, right after the final whistle. "How good he played. He played an incredible game, I was satisfied. The same with Ortega, I said how good he played, in the interactions to the ball, how good he passed to Erling, I'm happy and satisfied, especially with these two players".