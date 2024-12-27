HQ

Manchester City still cannot rise up again and yesterday they suffered another 1-1 draw against Everton. This is now the fourth game in Premier League without a win, and right now it seems an uphill battle to even finish among the top four teams and qualify for next year's Champions League.

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that they need reinforcements, even before their Boxing Day match. "If we can, we have to add players, definitely", the manager said to Amazon Prime before the match. "You know we struggle especially in the back, in the middle".

However, the catalan manager admits it is difficult, and ultimately is not up to him. "Saying that, I don't know what's going to happen. The transfer window in winter time is not easy but everybody's aware. I think even the current players ask us, 'We are going to want some players please.'"

All Manchester City's injuries

During yesterday's game, Manchester City had eight players injured: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Jack Grealish weren't available, as well as Rodri and Oscar Bobb, who will be out for months. Kevin de Bruyen and Ilkay Gundogan only played 15 minutes.

Guardiola's desire to sign new players contrats with the attitude in Real Madrid, which has also suffered from countless injuries throughout the first half of the season. The Spanish club is also weakened in the defence and midfield, but only considered going to the winter transfer market in January if the results didn't improved, but in the end results did improved and will not make any new signingins.

"It is not to bring in a player for now, it's to bring a player for the next three, four or five years and this is sometimes not easy to do. In the transfer window, winter is not easy", Guardiola added. It will be interesting to see what happens next month...