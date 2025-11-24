Pep Guardiola apologises to cameraman after grabbing his earphones: "I am ashamed"

HQ

Pep Guardiola has apologised for his behaviour after last Saturday match where Manchester City lost to Newcastle 2-1. Frustrated by refereeing decisions, Guardiola went to a cameraman and pulled his headphones off to say something to his ear. The moment, captured by the (other) cameras, became viral, and Guardiola says he feels embarrased.

In a press conference for tomorrow's Champions League match, Guardiola said that he apologised to the cameraman. "I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don't like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am. After 1,000 games I'm not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club."

It is unclear why Guardiola did that. The Spanish coach was angry at the referee, feeling they were denied a penalty and that Newcastle's final goal should not have counted.

Manchester City receives Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday for Champions League matchday 5 (21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT) before receiving Leeds United on Saturday. They are third in Premier League with 22 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal.