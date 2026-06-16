People who don't collect Space Marines or Orks rejoice as Warhammer reveals new Battleforce boxes

HQ

In a bit of a surprise move, considering they already have one massive box of miniatures everyone is looking for, Games Workshop has unveiled another round of discount boxes for people looking to start armies or build their collections.

As the Armageddon box is only really suitable for Space Marine and/or Ork players (unless you really want to spend nearly £200 on the rulebook and lore book), other Xenos faction players, Chaos players, and regular human Imperial Guard players might have been feeling a bit left out. That is, until now.

In a new Warhammer Community post, Games Workshop showcases a new Battleforce for the Astra Militarum, Tyranids, Necrons, and Chaos Space Marines. Each come with a few centrepiece miniatures, and plenty of infantry for you to fill out an army at a discount compared to buying box after box of Termagants and Chaos Cultists.

Starting with the Astra Militarum Platoon, you'll get a mix of the Emperor's most numerous soldiers. You get a Cadian Command Squad with a Commissar, 10 Cadian Shock Troops, two Field Ordnance batteries, a Basilisk, and a Rogal Dorn tank. The Tyranid Swarm has a Hive Tyrant, three Tyranid Warriors, 10 Hormagaunts and 10 Termagants, a Lictor and three Von Ryan's Leapers. The Chaos Space Marine Warband has its own kind of swarm, as you'll get 20 Chaos Cultists, 10 Chaos Legionaries, a Lord Discordant, two Obliterators, and a Venomcrawler. Finally, there's the Necron Host, which is led by a Catacomb Command Barge, and comes with a Canoptek Destroyer, three Ophydian Destroyers, five Flayed Ones, and 20 Necron Warriors with six Scarab Swarms dancing around their feet. A lot of destruction, essentially.

These boxes are going up for pre-order soon, and give you a great chance to start a non-Space Marine and non-Ork army if neither faction is grabbing you for the new edition.