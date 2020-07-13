People play more games during the COVID-19 lockdown

You're watching Advertisements

The year 2020 has been quite the year so far. The coronavirus outbreak started in China, and then it swept all over the world. The pandemic is not yet over, but there is already some interesting news to share in terms of people's behaviour during the lockdown period. We all guessed that the time (and money) spent on playing video games would increase, and now we know just how much.

Apartment search website RENTCafe made a survey consisting of 4,750 adults. They found out that before stay-at-home orders people over 18 played 4.8 to 5.4 hours a week, while during lockdown they played 6.8 to 8.7 hours a week. So the increase is about 60%.

What games were people playing most in lockdown? The results are not surprising. The most popular games were Call of Duty, Animal Crossing and Fortnite.

Naturally, spending on video games also increased, but it was clearly dependent on age. 75-81% of 18 to 40-year-olds reported spending more money on gaming, while 41 to 55-year-olds 59% reported spending more money on gaming. Only 32% of over 56-year-olds reported spending more money on gaming than usual.

Rent Cafe

Rent Cafe

Rent Cafe

Thanks, Tech Spot