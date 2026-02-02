People of Note reveals full voice cast and Nintendo Switch 2 launch

HQ

People of Note, the upcoming musical RPG from Iridium Studios and Annapurna Interactive, has revealed its full voice cast, as well as a Nintendo Switch 2 version coming alongside the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 versions of the game.

In the new trailer, which you can see below, we watch as protagonist Cadence tries to recruit the old-school rock star Fret into her band. Cadence is played by Monster Hunter: Rise and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment star Heather Gonzalez (with LEXXE being her singing voice), with Fret being portrayed by Jason Charles Miller.

Erika Ishii of Ghost of Yotei fame is in the cast, alongside Debra Wilson, Mansa "Wakil" Wakili, Marwan Salama, Alex Boniello, Joe Ziega, Griffin Burns, Erica Lindbeck, Sean Kenin Elias-Reyes, and more.

People of Note is scheduled to launch sometime in 2026.