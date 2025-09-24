People of Note mixes musical numbers and turn-based combat for a new style of RPG

Music and games go together like sticky toffee pudding and custard. Even if you don't quite listen in all the time to music in the background or foreground, it still adds to the experience in ways we would never wish to be without. Iridium Studios has decided to show this love of music in its upcoming RPG People of Note.

In People of Note, we play as pop singer Cadence, who has been shut out from a big singing competition and decides to fight her way in. Gathering other band members, you'll journey across the world, taking on battles in turn-based combat and singing epic musical numbers to beat your enemies to.

Rhythm-based attacks are a big player in the combat for People of Note, as you can see in the trailer below, and you'll also have a genre-bending soundtrack to enjoy throughout the game, mixing elements of pop, rock, and EDM.

People of Note is available to wishlist now and will arrive on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.