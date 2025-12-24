People have found way to "hack" redacted Epstein files and see what's behind black bars: Here's how

HQ

Some of the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files are drawing attention after journalists and online users discovered that portions meant to be digitally redacted can be easily recovered. The issue has raised questions about whether parts of the Justice Department's document release were rushed or inadequately censored.

Reporters at The New York Times and others found that blacked-out text in certain court filings could be revealed simply by copying and pasting it into another document, or by using basic image-editing techniques. The flawed redactions appeared in materials connected to a 2021 civil lawsuit in the United States Virgin Islands against the executors of Epstein's estate.

While the unredacted text has not produced new revelations about high-profile political figures, it does provide additional detail about how Epstein and his associates allegedly facilitated abuse and concealed financial activity through complex corporate structures.

In several instances, redacted passages described payments to young women, efforts to silence or intimidate victims, and the use of shell companies that appeared to underreport assets while paying large expenses such as property taxes.

Mistake or deliberate decision?

The ease with which the redactions were undone suggests that at least some documents were not properly processed before release. It remains unclear why some financial and corporate information was redacted at all, or why the redactions were so easily reversible.

"I think that someone at the FBI decided to make a "mistake" and release all the files," one user writes. "It's either incompetence or someone making some moves," another one responds. "Plot twist, this was a leak that was meant to happen, whoever was blocking this stuff out wanted it out there," someone else writes.

The issue quickly gained traction online, with unredacted excerpts circulating on social media within hours. The controversy has since spilled over onto video platforms as well, where creators are walking viewers through how the redactions were bypassed and what the revealed text shows.

