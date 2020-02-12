Cookies

Outriders

People Can Fly's Outriders gets brand new trailer

The upcoming co-op RPG shooter Outriders just got a new trailer showing off some intense combat scenes and stunning environments.

People Can Fly's upcoming co-op RPG shooter Outriders is set to release during the Holiday season late this year for PC, PlayStation 4 & 5 and Xbox One & Series X and a new trailer just dropped, showing off some characters, stunning environments and intense action. In Outriders, you hop in as part of a 1-3 player team of player-created Outriders and set out into the grand and varied in-game world.

Check out the new trailer below and get ready for the gameplay premiere stream going live on Thursday, February 13 at 8 pm GMT.

