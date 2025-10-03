People Can Fly's latest project is a survival adventure shooter that is currently out in Early Access

People Can Fly is a rather well known developer, as over the years the Polish studio has either created or helped deliver Painkiller, Gears of War, Bulletstorm, Fortnite, and Outriders. The future sees the team returning to Gears of War to aid in the production of Gears of War: E-Day, but that's not all it has in the pipeline.

Recently, People Can Fly launched the survival adventure shooter Lost Rift into Early Access on PC. This is a game where up to five players are tasked with building up a base and undertaking demanding extraction expeditions in a PvPvE world where there is much out to get you.

There's building mechanics in place that reflect the survival genre and first-person action gameplay where guns, bows, and other tools are used to fend off wildlife, savage NPCs, other players, and even supernatural dangers... And this is all in a world that is wracked with inclement weather like hurricanes, lightning strikes, and fires. Needless to say, survival isn't a walk in the park.

As Lost Rift is now available in Early Access, you can hop into the game today, and for a taste of what it offers, check out the launch trailer below.