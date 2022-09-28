Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

People Can Fly will no longer be working with Take-Two on Project Dagger

The upcoming game may end up being self-published.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

People Can Fly, the developer who recently delivered Outriders, will no longer be working with Take-Two Interactive for the upcoming Project Dagger, as the pair have terminated their agreement relating to the game.

As reported on by Gamesindustry.biz, it's said that People Can Fly will retain the IP rights for Project Dagger, and that with this being the case, the developer may end up self-publishing the game, or potentially evening finding another publisher to work with instead - although no names have been provided as of yet.

People Can Fly's CEO Sebastian Wojiechowski has given a short statement as part of the decision, saying, "I assume we will part on good terms, and I don't see reasons why we couldn't work with Take-Two on some other project in the future. We strongly believe in the Project Dagger's potential and are now committed to continue its development within our self-publishing pipeline."

Aside from it being in development at the company's New York studio, not a whole lot is currently known about Project Dagger.

People Can Fly will no longer be working with Take-Two on Project Dagger


Loading next content