People Can Fly shows off structure and more in Outriders

You're watching Advertisements

Last night the good folks over at People Can Fly shared their second deep dive into the world of Outriders, the upcoming sci-fi shooter that's due out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year.

The presentation is called Beyond the Frontier and you can watch it in full right here, but there are three extended features from the event that show off different aspects of the game and we've collected them together for you here. Look up for the Journey and Structure trailer, and eyes down for a closer look at the Pyromancer (one of the classes in the game) and you can find out more about the soundtrack composed by Inon Zur directly below that.

If you'd still like to know more about Outriders, check out our recent hands-on impressions of the game right here.

You're watching Advertisements