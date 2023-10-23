People Can Fly needs developers with RPG knowledge for Project Maverick

The Polish studio People Can Fly are known for their big-budget action titles that usually offers great gameplay, spectacular graphics and a whole lot of guns. Back in June, it was revealed that the studio is now working on an Xbox title, known only as the working title Project Maverick.

Many people thought it might be Gears of War related, considering that the studio previously developed Gears of War: Judgment, but if the latest job listings for the title is anything to go by - it sounds like something else, or at least a different kind of Gears of War. One of the listings reads: "Project Maverick is a yet unannounced AAA game developed with Microsoft. The game development involves our European and North American teams."

They are also looking for a Narrative Designer for Project Maverick, and here we might have gotten a tiny hint of what kind of a game this is, as the person applying should have: "Knowledge and passion for RPG games". This would be a description that fits Outriders (the latest game from the studio), but that is Square Enix' franchise and unless Microsoft has stealth-bought it, it's likely something brand new.

You can check out all the job listings over here, and as you can see, there's a lot of lead positions needed. This is usually a sign implying that the development is still early on, and whatever this somewhat RPG inspired title is - we likely won't get to see it for at least two years.