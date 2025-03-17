People Can Fly is ending all their work on VR both as developer and publisher

HQ

There have been plenty of signs in recent years that the VR trend has slowed down quite a bit, assuming that it ever really did that well. Now comes another indication of the state of this sector of the gaming industry.

Analyst MauroNL reveals via Bluesky that People Can Fly has decided to "phase out its VR game publishing business", both in terms of development and publishing. Their last VR game will be Project Bifrost, which will be released later this year, and after that they will stop all efforts.

The reason is of course a lack of interest from gamers, but People Can Fly also says that they have noticed a "significant reduction in investments in the production of new VR games by VR hardware platform holders".

Sony has recently also noticed the declining interest and after only half-heartedly supporting their PS VR2 for a long time, they recently dropped the price from £529.99/€599.99 to the new price tag of £399.99/€449.99.

Do you think there's any chance of the VR phenomenon catching on and becoming truly mainstream or is it just a fact that most people would rather play without that kind of accessory?