Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Outriders

People Can Fly has started restoring items lost by Outriders' notorious inventory wipe bug

Currently, the studio is only focusing on those who are having trouble logging in.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Last month, we reported about a pretty nasty bug that surfaced in Outriders and caused users to lose considerable amounts of progress. This bug appeared to emerge from the game's first major update and it caused some users to lose as much as 100 hours of progress. It appeared pretty catastrophic for the game, but developer People Can Fly promised that they would look into the issue.

Now, several weeks later, People Can Fly has started restoring items to those affected by the bug. At present, the team is currently only focusing on "Group A characters." These are characters who have lost their inventory and are also having difficulty connecting to the game's servers. Following these restorations, the team will then focus on characters placed in "Group B." These are characters who have lost items, but are still able to continue playing the game as normal.

Below you can see how People Can Fly intends to restore items for those in "Group A":


  • All items, regardless of rarity, that were equipped at the time of your inventory wipe will be restored.

  • All legendary items that were in your inventory.

  • For non-Legendary items: 20 previously acquired items that were in your inventory, with first prioritization based on rarity (descending from Epic rarity) and second prioritization based on date acquired.

  • All fully completed Accolades will be restored if you previously reached the final tier of said Accolade.

  • Interim tiers and progress towards any tier of an Accolade cannot be recovered.

Outriders

Related texts

OutridersScore

Outriders
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

After a weekend featuring a ton of People Can Fly's latest title, we've pulled together our thoughts.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy