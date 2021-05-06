People Can Fly has started restoring items lost by Outriders' notorious inventory wipe bug

You're watching Advertisements

Last month, we reported about a pretty nasty bug that surfaced in Outriders and caused users to lose considerable amounts of progress. This bug appeared to emerge from the game's first major update and it caused some users to lose as much as 100 hours of progress. It appeared pretty catastrophic for the game, but developer People Can Fly promised that they would look into the issue.

Now, several weeks later, People Can Fly has started restoring items to those affected by the bug. At present, the team is currently only focusing on "Group A characters." These are characters who have lost their inventory and are also having difficulty connecting to the game's servers. Following these restorations, the team will then focus on characters placed in "Group B." These are characters who have lost items, but are still able to continue playing the game as normal.

Below you can see how People Can Fly intends to restore items for those in "Group A":