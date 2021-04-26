Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
People Can Fly announces acquisition of Phosphor Studios

The newly aquired studio has previously produced a range of VR and mobile titles.

People Can Fly, the team responsible for projects such as Outriders and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, has announced that it has acquired Chicago-based developer Phosphor Studios. It's said to be People Can Fly's third studio based in the US and seventh overall.

Phosphor Studios, if you're not aware, has been responsible for developing a range of mobile and VR titles over the last few years. On mobile, the team has been behind titles based on popular such as World War Z and Man of Steel. Following the recent acquisition, the studio will now be rebranded as People Can Fly Chicago.

Sebastian Wojciechowski, CEO of People Can Fly, said: "Taking over the Phosphor Games' team is simply an execution of our strategy, announced during PCF Group's recent IPO." With the variety of on-going projects, we need well-seasoned, ambitious professionals to bring our plans to fruition."

Justin Corcoran, CEO of Phosphor Studios, also added: "A new chapter opens for our team. We are very excited to be joining People Can Fly to open a brand new [AAA] studio. Our goal is to strengthen PCF's presence in the US and help build People Can Fly as a global brand."

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.



