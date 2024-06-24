People behind illegal streaming service risk up to 48 years in prison

HQ

A tough few years await the gang behind what a Las Vegas jury described as one of the largest illegal streaming services in the US, Jetflicks, a site that provided a catalogue of pirated movies and TV shows larger than Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Vudu combined.

The MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America) has been cracking down on those involved since early 2012 when the case against Jetflick began, and the owner of the site now faces up to 48 years in prison while four of the others involved in the operation could face up to five years in prison.

As per Engadget, the report states that those involved were making hundreds of thousands of dollars from the site each year during its peak, all before the FBI got involved, launched an undercover sting by paying for a six-month-long subscription and finding a slate of illegally uploaded shows, such as Shameless and Ray Donovan available.

The sentencing hearing for those involved is yet to be scheduled.