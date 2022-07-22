People are suing Sony over selling defective PS5s

HQ

Sony is in a bit of hot water as of late as a few different people are looking to sue the technology company after it knowingly sold defective PlayStation 5 units.

As Metro has reported, the lawsuit comes from Christina Trejo, who has filed a complaint against Sony on behalf of a variety of PS5 owners who are unhappy about being sold broken PS5s. It's mentioned that while there are a few different plaintiffs right now, the lawsuit states that anyone in the United States can join.

In the lawsuit, it is stated that the consoles that have been sold to the plaintiffs crashed frequently, and caused loss of save data, as well as corruption and overall damage to the system itself.

Sony has failed to share any information in regard to these claims, other than some self-help repair instructions, which suggest that the issues have been persisting for almost two years, and yet has continued to sell the console, hence the filed complaint.

While crashes and system damage is covered under the PlayStation 5's warranty, it should be noted that warranties only last for 12 months.