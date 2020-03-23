People are now hoarding toilet paper in Fallout 76

The coronavirus pandemic has touched all corners of the world since it started earlier this year, and the danger it represents to older and at-risk people has inspired millions to stay home and wait it out.

Being stuck at home has prompted a change in people's shopping habits, and one of the more frustrating trends has seen people hoarding as much toilet paper as possible (which isn't as grim as the people who have been buying up all the baby milk to make sure they can still have a cup of tea in a couple of weeks' time). Now it seems as though what happens in real life, eventually has to happen in-game as well.

In another example of art imitating life, people have now started hoarding bog roll in Fallout 76 because of course, they have. Some are just grabbing as much as they can so they can show it off, while others are willing to pay a sweet price to get as much as they can. You can see this phenomenon in action on Twitter, for example here, here and here.

Toilet paper has no gameplay effect in Fallout 76, at least not at the moment, which begs the question: why?