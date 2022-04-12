People are losing their minds about Al Pacino's Shrek iPhone case

HQ

In one of the most bizarre stories of the day, a recent photo of the famed Hollywood star Al Pacino has gone viral, but not because he was dining out with Jason Momoa and a few other people, but because the photo gave us a look at Pacino's case for his iPhone. Why is that important, you ask? Well, because Pacino seems to have a Shrek phone case, and the internet is absolutely going mad for it.

It should be noted that the image doesn't actually confirm that the phone is Pacino's. In fact, it's far more plausible that the phone belongs to someone else on the table, but the placing of the device does make it seem like Pacino has a particular affinity for the animated green ogre.

Either way, fans are desperately clambering for confirmation on whom the phone belongs to, with people on Twitter even saying the potential of Pacino owning a Shrek phone case is "life-shattering information" and "one more reason as to why [Pacino] is a legend".