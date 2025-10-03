People are canceling their Netflix subscriptions en masse... And here's why

HQ

First, Musk urges followers to cancel Netflix over trans cartoons. Now, we just got the news that Netflix has seen its market value fall 4.3% after Musk's latest comments, according to Forbes. Shares of the streaming service fell noticeably over the past two days, erasing over $15B from the company's overall worth. The online campaign, fueled by viral social media posts and the #CancelNetflix hashtag, has intensified debates around the platform's programming choices, and investors have responded to the mounting controversy, marking the third consecutive day of losses. Netflix, which has faced scrutiny over diverse storytelling in the past, has yet to issue a public comment on the latest market impact. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the posts below or at the following link. Go!