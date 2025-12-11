Penultimate matchday of UEFA Conference League: which teams have qualified already?

HQ

UEFA Conference League is ramping up their league phase, which is shorter than Champions League and Europa League. Instead of eight matchdays, the third tier UEFA Competition, won by Chelsea last season, has six matchdays, ending next week Thursday December 18, with all games kicking off at the same time (21:00 CET).

Before that, today Thursday December 11 we have the usual schedule of games in the afternoon and the evening. Two teams have already confirmed their qualification for either round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs, Samsunspor from Turkey and Strasbourg from France, and more will surely follow tonight.

UEFA Conference League matches on Thursday December 11:



Fiorentina vs Dynamo Kyiv: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Häcken vs AEK Larnaca: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Drita vs AZ Alkmaar: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Noah vs Legia Warszawa: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Jagiellonia Białystok vs Rayo Vallecano: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Shkëndija vs Slovan Bratislava: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Samsunspor vs AEK Athens: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Universitatea Craiova vs Sparta Praha: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Aberdeen vs Strasbourg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Hamrun Spartans vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Rijeka vs Celje: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Lech Poznań vs Mainz: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



KuPS Kuopio vs Lausanne-Sport: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Lincoln Red Imps vs Sigma Olomouc: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Raków vs Zrinjski: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



SK Rapid vs Omonoia: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Are you following any Conference League team this season?