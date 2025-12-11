Sports
Penultimate matchday of UEFA Conference League: which teams have qualified already?
The league phase of the Conference League ends next week.
UEFA Conference League is ramping up their league phase, which is shorter than Champions League and Europa League. Instead of eight matchdays, the third tier UEFA Competition, won by Chelsea last season, has six matchdays, ending next week Thursday December 18, with all games kicking off at the same time (21:00 CET).
Before that, today Thursday December 11 we have the usual schedule of games in the afternoon and the evening. Two teams have already confirmed their qualification for either round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs, Samsunspor from Turkey and Strasbourg from France, and more will surely follow tonight.
UEFA Conference League matches on Thursday December 11:
- Fiorentina vs Dynamo Kyiv: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Häcken vs AEK Larnaca: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Drita vs AZ Alkmaar: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Noah vs Legia Warszawa: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Jagiellonia Białystok vs Rayo Vallecano: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Shkëndija vs Slovan Bratislava: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Samsunspor vs AEK Athens: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Universitatea Craiova vs Sparta Praha: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Aberdeen vs Strasbourg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Hamrun Spartans vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Rijeka vs Celje: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Lech Poznań vs Mainz: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- KuPS Kuopio vs Lausanne-Sport: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Lincoln Red Imps vs Sigma Olomouc: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Raków vs Zrinjski: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- SK Rapid vs Omonoia: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
