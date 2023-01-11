Pentiment's narrative designer Zoe Franznick now works with Avowed

HQ

Obsidian Entertainment's Pentiment was an unexpected hit last year with critics and gamers alike, who appreciated the well-written and realistic medieval story, all wrapped up in a beautiful period presentation. The game was developed by a small team of 13 people, one of whom was narrative designer Zoe Franznick.

Now, an observant Twitter user has noted that she has moved on since Pentiment's release, and today, according to her LinkedIn profile, she is working on Avowed, the game that was once called a The Elder Scrolls challenger (before Microsoft became the owner of that series as well). In total, Avowed has over ten narrative designers at the moment, which hopefully makes for a rich story with plenty of side quests and things to do.

When we'll actually see Avowed remains to be seen, it was announced almost three years ago as one of the first games for the Xbox Series X, but since then we haven't heard anything. Zoe Franznick's new assignment, however, suggests that work is flowing.

In addition to Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment is also working on The Outer Worlds 2 role-playing game.