Pentiment runs better on PlayStation 5 than Xbox Series X

Last week, Obsidian Entertainment's acclaimed point-and-click role-playing game Pentiment was released for PlayStation and Switch. Even though it's a game that doesn't require much in the way of hardware and where frame rates don't matter, we gamers want it to run as smoothly as possible, and it quickly became apparent that the developers had done their job with the adaptation work.

Maybe a little too well. The PlayStation 5 version can be played at 120 frames per second, which is twice as fast as Xbox Series X. This caused a lot of people to react because it means that a former Xbox-exclusive title is not only coming to its main competitor, but is also a better edition.

Before it turned into some sort of social media storm, game director Josh Sawyer spoke on X and explained that this is just a bug, and that 120 frames per second is coming to Xbox Series X soon.