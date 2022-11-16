Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Pentiment, Gungrave Gore, Soccer Story and more coming to Game Pass

And as usual, a bunch of games are leaving the service.

HQ

Microsoft always has plenty of entertainment prepared for Game Pass and mid-November 2022 is no different. They have now announced what we can expect from the rest of the month and fortunately enough, it's quite a lot of good stuff, starting with something really juicy.

Here is what to expect - and when:


  • Pentiment (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

  • Somerville (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - Today

  • Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) - November 17

  • Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) - November 17

  • Lapin (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 17

  • Norco (Cloud and Xbox) - November 17

  • Gungrave Gore (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 22

  • Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Xbox) - November 29

  • Soccer Story (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 29

  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) - November 30

As usual, this isn't the only fun stuff coming as there are also perks (free stuff for MultiVersus), titles getting touch controls for cloud gaming and more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Finally, these are the games leaving the subscription service. Play these before November 30 if there is something you've been eyeing. Remember than you are also entitled to up to 20% discount on Game Pass titles while the games are available.


  • Archvale (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • DEEEER Simulator (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Xbox and PC)

  • Mind Scanners (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Mortal Shell (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Undungeon (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



