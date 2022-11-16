Pentiment, Gungrave Gore, Soccer Story and more coming to Game Pass

Microsoft always has plenty of entertainment prepared for Game Pass and mid-November 2022 is no different. They have now announced what we can expect from the rest of the month and fortunately enough, it's quite a lot of good stuff, starting with something really juicy.
Here is what to expect - and when:
As usual, this isn't the only fun stuff coming as there are also perks (free stuff for MultiVersus), titles getting touch controls for cloud gaming and more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
Finally, these are the games leaving the subscription service. Play these before November 30 if there is something you've been eyeing. Remember than you are also entitled to up to 20% discount on Game Pass titles while the games are available.