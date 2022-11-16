Pentiment, Gungrave Gore, Soccer Story and more coming to Game Pass

HQ

Microsoft always has plenty of entertainment prepared for Game Pass and mid-November 2022 is no different. They have now announced what we can expect from the rest of the month and fortunately enough, it's quite a lot of good stuff, starting with something really juicy.

Here is what to expect - and when:



Pentiment (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Somerville (Cloud, Xbox and PC) - Today



Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) - November 17



Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) - November 17



Lapin (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 17



Norco (Cloud and Xbox) - November 17



Gungrave Gore (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 22



Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Xbox) - November 29



Soccer Story (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - November 29



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) - November 30



As usual, this isn't the only fun stuff coming as there are also perks (free stuff for MultiVersus), titles getting touch controls for cloud gaming and more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Finally, these are the games leaving the subscription service. Play these before November 30 if there is something you've been eyeing. Remember than you are also entitled to up to 20% discount on Game Pass titles while the games are available.