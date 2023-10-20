Pentiment director teases Pillars of Eternity 3

HQ

Previously, we reported that Josh Sawyer, the director for the incredible narrative adventure game Pentiment, was not too interested in making a sequel for it.

In a new interview with Touch Arcade, Sawyer delved further into why he wouldn't want to do Pentiment 2, and what he'd like to do instead.

"I don't think I would make Pentiment 2. I really do feel very satisfied with that game. It's not like I don't wanna return to it ever, but I just did it, so I'd probably wait a little bit."

However, if he had as much money as he wanted, Sawyer claims he would return to the Pillars of Eternity series. "I think if it truly was an unlimited budget, I think I would try Pillars 3," he said. "I have heard from multiple people what the budget was for Baldur's Gate 3, and I'm not gonna talk about numbers, but if I got that budget, sure, I'll make Pillars 3."

In the same interview, Sawyer also talked about the possibility of Pentiment coming to Switch. If you're looking to see whether this Renaissance adventure is worth your time, why not read our review here?