Pentiment creator would like to see a Switch version

One of the best games of 2022 was the medieval murder mystery Pentiment, developed by Obsidian Entertainment as a passion project by game director Josh Sawyer and a small team. It was released to PC and Xbox, which isn't all that surprising considering the fact that Obsidian Entertainment is an Xbox studio after all.

As Microsoft has launched some exclusive titles to Switch previously and borrowed Banjo Kazooie to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, many users have expressed their desire for Microsoft to release the game on the Switch as well. And as it isn't a very demanding title, it look like it could possibly happen.

One person who doesn't rule it out and actually wants this to happen, is the above mentioned game director Josh Sawyer. In an interview with Touch Arcade, he was asked about a Switch version and said:

"I think it's possible. I think because of the Steam Deck, a lot of people immediately ask, could this be on Switch? I think that there's nothing that would prevent it technologically from being on Switch. I would love the game to be on as many platforms as possible, but time will tell."

You can read our review of Pentiment over here, where we explain why it's such a brilliant game. How interested would you be in a Switch release?

Thanks GamingBolt