Pentiment comes to PlayStation and Switch tomorrow

HQ

At the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, it was revealed that Pentiment was coming to Switch. Unlike Grounded, which opened the show and got a proper trailer, Pentiment flashed up for a brief moment, showcasing some gameplay with the reveal it would be available from tomorrow, the 22nd of February. It didn't take long for Sony to confirm the game is also coming to PS4 and PS5 in a few hours.

Pentiment is a story-driven point-and-click adventure from Obsidian. Telling the tale of Andreas Maler, an artist who finds himself in a seemingly peaceful village in the middle of the Holy Roman Empire.

The story takes a darker twist pretty quickly, and it's one of the rare games that actually makes your decisions matter as you seek to bring an end to a series of murders plaguing this village.