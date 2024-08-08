English
The Occultist

Pentakill changes its name to DALOAR Studios and promises exciting news in the next few days

Does this mean that The Occultist is finished, or that the Hollywood film project is moving forward?

Here at Gamereactor, as you know, we always go to indie shows and events, keen to discover the next big game in the world and connect these smaller developments with you, the gamer. We first discovered Pentakill Studios and The Occultist back in 2022, and also reported on their preliminary deal to bring that story to Hollywood cinema. Since then they've been working in relative silence, and the wait to see the game or film project may be coming to an end.

Pentakill came back to X again to announce that they were changing their name to DALOAR Studios, and that in the coming days and weeks they will be releasing exciting news about their work.

The Occultist

