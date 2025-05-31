English
Pentagon urges Asian allies to counter China with stronger defence budgets

At a key summit in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Hegseth pressed Indo-Pacific partners to ramp up military spending in response to rising regional tensions.

The latest news on the United States and China. United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used his debut at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday to call on Asian allies to follow Europe's example and invest more seriously in defense.

Warning that China's threat to regional stability is no longer hypothetical, Hegseth stressed the need for a coordinated effort to deter aggression, particularly regarding Taiwan. His remarks, of course, drew criticism from Beijing, so stay tuned for further updates.

WASHINGTON - January 14 2025: Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense nominee, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee // Shutterstock

