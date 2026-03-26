Pentagon strikes deals to boost munitions production

HQ

The Pentagon has reached agreements with BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin and Honeywell to expand munitions production, as Washington moves to strengthen military readiness.

The push comes weeks after Donald Trump launched military operations against Iran, increasing pressure to replenish US weapons stockpiles.

Under the deals, Honeywell will invest $500 million to boost production of key components, while BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin will ramp up output of missile systems, including parts for the THAAD interceptor. Lockheed will also accelerate production of its Precision Strike Missile.

The Pentagon said the effort is part of a broader strategy to place the US military on a "wartime footing," amid rising global tensions and sustained demand for weapons.

The US has already drawn heavily from its stockpiles in recent years, including support for Ukraine and operations in the Middle East, adding urgency to the production surge.