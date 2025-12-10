Pentagon launches new AI platform, brings Google's Gemini to the military: This is GenAI.mil

HQ

The Pentagon on Tuesday unveiled GenAI.mil, a new online platform designed to accelerate the Defense Department's use of generative artificial intelligence.

Google Cloud's Gemini for Government is the first tool available on the site, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said will give troops and civilian personnel access to cutting-edge AI models for research, analysis and administrative tasks.

"The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI," Hegseth said in a video announcing the launch. Only users with a Defense Department common access card can log in, ensuring the system remains restricted to authorized personnel.

The Pentagon said AI tools on GenAI.mil will allow users to analyze imagery and video, draft documents, and process data at unprecedented speed.

The initiative follows a directive from President Donald Trump to achieve "unprecedented AI technological superiority," and includes plans for free department-wide training to help personnel safely integrate the technology into their work.

Officials emphasized security and reliability, noting that all tools on the platform will be treated as controlled unclassified information and that Gemini for Government is grounded in Google Search to help prevent inaccurate outputs.

The department is also evaluating additional systems from xAI, Anthropic and OpenAI to support missions ranging from intelligence to logistics. Undersecretary of defense for research and engineering Emil Michael said the United States must move quickly. "There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance," he said.