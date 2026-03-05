Pentagon eyes Ukrainian interceptor drones to counter Iranian Shaheds

HQ

The Pentagon and at least one Gulf government are exploring the purchase of Ukrainian-made interceptor drones designed to counter Iranian Shahed drones, according to industry sources in Ukraine (via Financial Times).

The interest comes after waves of Iranian drone attacks following the conflict triggered by strikes from the United States and Israel. Gulf countries have relied heavily on the MIM-104 Patriot, particularly its PAC-3 missile, to defend against the drones. However, the missiles are extremely expensive (costing more than $13.5 million each) while the drones they intercept may cost around $30,000.

Ukraine has developed a cheaper approach after years of defending against Russian drone swarms during the war that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian companies now produce interceptor drones costing only a few thousand dollars, capable of chasing down and destroying Shahed drones.

Among the systems drawing attention is Merops interceptor drone, a fixed-wing drone developed by companies backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. Another is the Sting interceptor drone, produced by the Ukrainian group Wild Hornets.

Merops interceptor drone // Shutterstock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed discussions with Gulf leaders, but Kyiv says such cooperation must not weaken its own defenses. Ukrainian officials hope that if Middle Eastern partners rely more on drones instead of Patriot missiles to stop Shaheds, more advanced interceptors could remain available for Ukraine's air defense against cruise and ballistic missiles.

Experts say Iran may possess tens of thousands of Shahed drones and has launched hundreds since the conflict escalated, often flying them low over water or terrain to avoid radar. Ukraine has increasingly relied on cheaper countermeasures (including interceptor drones, anti-aircraft guns, and mobile machine-gun units) to deal with similar attacks.