Pentagon clears more than 1,000 companies for Golden Dome work

The Pentagon has named more than 1,000 companies that could take part in the Golden Dome missile-defense program or related projects, marking the first major step in building the system ordered by President Donald Trump.

The Missile Defense Agency said the initial group of 1,014 firms was selected under the SHIELD contract framework, a decade-long vehicle worth up to $151 billion. Companies such as BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, L3Harris, General Atomics and Elbit America are now eligible to compete for future task orders.

The MDA stressed that these awards do not represent firm work, but instead establish a broad pool of qualified contractors ahead of future requirements. The Pentagon received 2,463 offers for SHIELD. For more details, read the message below.

Missile Defense Agency:

"These initial awards are not for firm requirements, Golden Dome or otherwise. Rather, these IDIQ awards are the first of many in establishing a portfolio of qualified SHIELD IDIQ holders."

"MDA will complete source selection activities on the SHIELD IDIQ (which includes completing discussions with offerors and making any additional awards) before soliciting any firm requirements under task or delivery orders. It should also be noted that while Golden Dome requirements may be competed and executed under SHIELD, it is not exclusive."