Pentagon backs AI-driven submarine fleet to reinvent naval strategy

HQ

The latest news on the United State . We now know that the United States Navy is turning to artificial intelligence and unmanned technology to regain its edge in undersea warfare, according to the solicitation released by the Defense Innovation Unit.

With the newly proposed Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP), the Pentagon envisions a fleet of self-piloted submarines capable of deep-sea missions and long-range deployments without reliance on GPS.

This push comes as America's shipyards lag behind global competitors. Private companies are already diving in. Saronic Technologies, for instance, is building vessels like the Marauder and investing hundreds of millions into autonomous shipyards.