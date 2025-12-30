Pentagon awards $8.6 billion Boeing contract for new F-15 fighter jets for Israel

HQ

The Pentagon has awarded Boeing an $8.6 billion contract to produce 25 F-15IA jets for the Israeli Air Force, with an option to acquire an additional 25 aircraft.

The deal comes after Trump-Netanyahu talks in Florida

The announcement follows a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida.

The contract covers design, integration, instrumentation, testing, production, and delivery of the jets under a foreign military sales program. Work will be conducted in St. Louis, with completion expected by the end of 2035.

Israel remains one of the largest recipients of US military aid

Israel remains one of the largest recipients of United States military aid in the Middle East. The F-15IA program is part of ongoing efforts to maintain Israel's air superiority amid regional tensions.

While the contract strengthens Israel's defense capabilities, pro-Palestinian and anti-war groups have criticized continued US military support for Israel, citing civilian casualties in Gaza.