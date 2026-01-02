Pentagon awards $328.5 million Lockheed Martin contract for Taiwan defense

HQ

The United States has awarded Lockheed Martin a military sales contract worth up to $328.5 million to supply Taiwan with advanced equipment for its air force, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday. The deal is framed by Washington as an urgent response to Taiwan's operational defense needs.

According to the Pentagon, the contract includes the delivery of 55 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Legion Enhanced Sensor pods, along with associated processors and containers. These systems are designed to improve the detection and tracking of airborne threats, strengthening Taiwan's situational awareness.

Lockheed Martin // Shutterstock

The agreement comes at a tense moment in the region. Taiwan remains on high alert after China conducted large-scale military drills around the island, prompting Taipei to closely monitor Chinese naval movements. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly increased military pressure in recent years.

While the United States maintains formal diplomatic ties with China, it is legally committed to helping Taiwan defend itself and remains its most important arms supplier. These sales, however, are a recurring source of friction between Washington and Beijing.

Work under the Lockheed Martin contract will be carried out in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to run until June 2031. The deal also follows the recent announcement of a broader $11.1 billion US arms package for Taiwan, the largest such sale to date, underscoring Washington's continued support for the island's defense.