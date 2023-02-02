HQ

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman's Butler has been cancelled by HBO after three seasons.

The show followed the life of Alfred Pennyworth before he stepped into the role of being Batman's butler. For some, it was an underrated hit, while others saw it as an origin story too many and forgot it existed.

Pennyworth is the latest casualty in the big changes going on at DC right now. With James Gunn having set out his master plan on how he's going to handle the universe, a lot of previous shows and movies are being cancelled as they don't quite fit the vision.

Were you a fan of Pennyworth, or are you just finding out about it today?