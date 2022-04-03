Pennywise's past to be explored in It prequel series

HQ

It has been reported that a prequel series for the horror movie franchise It is in development. Set to explore the past of the terrifying clown Pennywise, the show will be coming to HBO Max, and will be known as Welcome to Derry.

Reported on by Variety, it's mentioned that the series will be set in the 1960s and will lead up to the events of It: Part One, with the show even being dubbed as the origin story of Pennywise.

While neither HBO Max nor Warner Bros. TV has yet to confirm the existence of the series, it is stated in the report that Andy Muschietti (director of It: Part One and Part Two) is on the cards to executive produce the series, with Jason Fuchs signed on to write the script.

There is no word as to whether Bill Skarsgård will return to reprise his role of Pennywise the Clown.