Pennywise's greatest nightmare becomes a reality in Kill Giggles

Pennywise is undoubtedly one of the most famous clowns in existence, as the creature has terrorised the minds of many over the years be it in written or film format. However, Pennywise would be at the bottom of the food chain if it appeared in Lionsgate's next crazy B-movie.

Known as Kill Giggles, this film revolves around a psychopath known as Tommy, who after developing a severe case of coulrophobia decides to go on a killing spree, targeting specifically clowns that he perceives as twisted and vile monsters. However, things get particularly confusing for Tommy once he learns that the father of his girlfriend is also a clown, the one regarded as the scariest of the bunch, the titular Giggles.

Kill Giggles will debut solely as a digital and on demand movie as of August 26, meaning you'll be able to see it from the comfort of your own home next month. You can see the trailer already below, as well as its synopsis.

"Tommy wasn't born a psychopath, but one horrifying thing has led him to pursue a lifelong killing spree. Tommy is triggered by those monsters in makeup... clowns. His hunt is not confined to a single jester and he won't stop until he has killed every clown on earth. When he falls for Eve, life takes a wonderful turn and life seems worth living again - until he discovers his new girlfriend's father is the most terrifying clown of all."