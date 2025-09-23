Pennywise terrorises even the US military in new IT: Welcome to Derry trailer

HQ

The two modern IT films directed by Andrés Muschietti instantly became cult horror classics and a heartfelt homage to the 80s version starring Tim Curry and, in no small part, to Stephen King's original novel. And to continue that success and further explore the story of the town that is home to the monstrous clown Pennywise, now comes IT: Welcome to Derry, the prequel series that takes place 26 years before the events of the first part of IT.

Now we jump back in time to 1962, when in the seemingly peaceful town of Derry in the state of Maine, a wave of disappearances and deaths in strange circumstances begin to occur, which a newly arrived family in the town is unable to explain. It also seems to explore the origins of Pennywise's arrival in Derry from outer space, so there will be plenty to tell.

IT: Welcome to Derry will be available from 26 October (27 October in some territories) on HBO Max, so you can get psyched up for the most intense Halloween horror marathon of your life.

Check out the official trailer for IT: Welcome to Derry below.