Pennywise returns: Check out this new teaser for Welcome to Derry

HQ

HBO is going all-in on horror once again, inviting viewers back to Derry and straight into the town's dark, blood-soaked past. In other words: if you suffer from coulrophobia, steer clear, because yes, clowns are back on the menu. Or more precisely: Pennywise is.

Welcome to Derry is a brand-new series that takes place decades before the events of It, transporting us to the 1960s where a new group of teenagers come face-to-face with the same cosmic terror that Bill Denbrough and friends would battle years later.

The cast includes Jovan Adepo (3 Body Problem), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), Taylour Page (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). And of course, because anything else would be blasphemy, Bill Skarsgård returns to the role that cemented him as one of modern horror's most terrifying icons.

HBO promises no less than three seasons of trauma, terror, and unspeakable horrors. The premiere? October, perfectly timed for Halloween. So mark your calendars, horror fans, and check out the teaser below.